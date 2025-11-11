Raymond Ibrahim

Raymond Ibrahim

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For nearly 25 years, best-selling author Raymond Ibrahim has been at the fore of researching and publishing on Islamic history and doctrine, with multiple critically acclaimed books and over 3,000 published articles to his name.

Before being “canceled” for his candor, he appeared on all the major networks — CNN, NPR, PBS, C-SPAN, Al-Jazeera — and was published by the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Washington Post, Chronicle of Higher Education, Jane’s Islamic Affairs Analyst, to name a very few.

Formerly an Arabic linguist at the Library of Congress, Ibrahim has guest lectured at many universities, including the National Defense Intelligence College and U.S. Army War College, testified before Congress, and spoken before various international bodies.

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