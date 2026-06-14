Raymond Ibrahim
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The Lesson of Kosovo, 1389: Why Eastern Europe Resists Muslim Migrants
Remembering the "Field of Blackbirds"...
12 hrs ago
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Raymond Ibrahim
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Doormat Christianity: The Heresy Destroying Christians
The Root Source of Western Paralysis
Jun 12
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Raymond Ibrahim
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Victor Davis Hanson and Raymond Ibrahim on Islam and the West
Victor Davis Hanson recently interviewed me on the 1,400-year history of Islamic conquests, the fall of Constantinople, and the brutal lessons the…
Jun 11
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Raymond Ibrahim
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Was Marco Polo an 'Islamophobe'?
If the same exact criticisms being made against Islam today were also made centuries ago, is it reasonable to dismiss them all as Islamophobic—defined…
Jun 10
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Raymond Ibrahim
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If Western Hate-Speech Laws Were Applied Consistently, the Koran Would Be Banned
In a recent article, I discussed how Denmark had betrayed Western freedoms by banning free speech and expression (such as burning a copy of the Koran…
Jun 8
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“The Fury of the Christians” Overwhelms Islam — Today in History
For they “fell manfully upon the enemies of the Cross like strong athletes of the Lord.”
Jun 6
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Raymond Ibrahim
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The Islamic Origins of Europe’s “Christian Monsters”
Vlad the Impaler, Torquemada, Ivan the Terrible, the Crusaders, and the Conquistadors were all forged by centuries of jihad, conquest, and…
Jun 5
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The Christianity That Makes Sense Is the One People Are Willing to Die for
By Timea Hajdu for The Mandiner
Jun 4
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The Crusader Reconquest of Antioch — “Where the Word Christian Was Born”
“A certain charm hung about this man but was partly marred by a general air of the horrible.”
Jun 3
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Raymond Ibrahim
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Why Turkey Celebrates the Historic Slaughter and Rape of Christians
“There was weeping in every house, and sorrow in all churches; the groaning of grown men and the shrieking of women accompanied looting, enslavement…
Jun 1
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May 2026
Today Rome Died
The true story of the Fall of Constantinople on May 29, 1453—which forever changed Western civilization.
May 29
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Spain’s 1,300-Year War: From Pelayo’s Mustard Seed to Today’s Betrayal
“Christ is our hope that through this little mountain, the well-being of Spain will be restored” — Pelayo, May 28, 722
May 28
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Raymond Ibrahim
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© 2026 Raymond Ibrahim
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