Raymond Ibrahim

Raymond Ibrahim

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The Lesson of Kosovo, 1389: Why Eastern Europe Resists Muslim Migrants
Remembering the "Field of Blackbirds"...
  Raymond Ibrahim
Doormat Christianity: The Heresy Destroying Christians
The Root Source of Western Paralysis
  Raymond Ibrahim
Victor Davis Hanson and Raymond Ibrahim on Islam and the West
Victor Davis Hanson recently interviewed me on the 1,400-year history of Islamic conquests, the fall of Constantinople, and the brutal lessons the…
  Raymond Ibrahim
Was Marco Polo an 'Islamophobe'?
If the same exact criticisms being made against Islam today were also made centuries ago, is it reasonable to dismiss them all as Islamophobic—defined…
  Raymond Ibrahim
If Western Hate-Speech Laws Were Applied Consistently, the Koran Would Be Banned
In a recent article, I discussed how Denmark had betrayed Western freedoms by banning free speech and expression (such as burning a copy of the Koran…
  Raymond Ibrahim
“The Fury of the Christians” Overwhelms Islam — Today in History
For they “fell manfully upon the enemies of the Cross like strong athletes of the Lord.”
  Raymond Ibrahim
The Islamic Origins of Europe’s “Christian Monsters”
Vlad the Impaler, Torquemada, Ivan the Terrible, the Crusaders, and the Conquistadors were all forged by centuries of jihad, conquest, and…
  Raymond Ibrahim
The Christianity That Makes Sense Is the One People Are Willing to Die for
By Timea Hajdu for The Mandiner
  Raymond Ibrahim
The Crusader Reconquest of Antioch — “Where the Word Christian Was Born”
“A certain charm hung about this man but was partly marred by a general air of the horrible.”
  Raymond Ibrahim
Why Turkey Celebrates the Historic Slaughter and Rape of Christians
“There was weeping in every house, and sorrow in all churches; the groaning of grown men and the shrieking of women accompanied looting, enslavement…
  Raymond Ibrahim

May 2026

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