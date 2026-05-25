Raymond Ibrahim

Raymond Ibrahim

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jeff fultz
May 25

I got the book, excellent read. Great stories that never are told and well written.

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Stéphanie Kay's avatar
Stéphanie Kay
May 25

Don't miss the closing paragraph of this excellent review:"In that way, Ibrahim is much like Bernard of Clairvaux – vigorously urging Christians to recognize the historical patterns of Islamic violence and awaken the warrior ethos that lies dangerously dormant on the pillow of 21st century prosperity."

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