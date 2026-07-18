Raymond Ibrahim

Raymond Ibrahim

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Lissa's avatar
Lissa
10h

A constant state of war

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PHALANX Intl's avatar
PHALANX Intl
39mEdited

W A R Is Not Ever Good, or Clean, or Preferred By Peaceful Men…

Yet “WAR is JUST to those to whom W A R is NECESSARY” -Teddy R.

“A just war is in the long run far better for a man's soul than the most prosperous peace” -Teddy R.

“Our Enemy is Islam” -Pete Hegseth, US SECWAR

“**I saw heaven standing open and there before me was a white horse, whose rider is called Faithful and True. With justice he judges and wages war.**”

When WAR is made ‘WAR’ it must be.

SELAH

#IslamIsAHateCrime

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