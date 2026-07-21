The demographic jihad is taking the non-Muslim world by storm.

For the third year in a row, Muhammad is the most popular name for baby boys born in 2025 in the United Kingdom,” according to the recently released Office for National Statistics.

It is, perhaps, worth remembering that 17 years ago, a Daily Mail report warned that “Muslim hate fanatics plan to take over Britain by having more babies and forcing a population explosion… The swollen Muslim population would be enough to conquer Britain from inside.”

(Interestingly, that report has now been removed, though the url name is indicative enough…)

Baby Muhammads are, in fact, taking over all of Western Europe (once a bastion against Muhammad).

According to a 2023 report,

The first name Mohammed has gained popularity in Germany in the past year…. In Berlin, Mohammed was the most popular first name for boys in 2022. Last year he had ranked third…. In Bremen, the first name Mohammed has moved up from third place to second place…. In Hesse, too, the name of the Muslim prophet is on the rise. There he fought his way from eighth to third place.

Muhammad is the most popular name in major Belgian cities—including Brussels, the EU capital; in Oslo, the capital of Norway; and in the Netherlands’ largest cities, including Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague and Utrecht.

This is to say nothing of other Arabic/Muslim names, which are also topping the charts of newborn baby names. According to a 2015 report, in the UK,

There is a surge in Arabic names generally, with Nur a new entry in the girls’ top 100, jumping straight to number 29, and Maryam rising 59 places to number 35. Omar, Ali, and Ibrahim are new to the boys’ top 100.

Even in the United States, in 2019, Muhammad made the list of top 10 baby names. “Arabic names are on the rise this year,” the BabyCenter said, “with Muhammad and Aaliyah entering the top 10 and nudging Mason and Layla off.”

On the one hand, all this may seem innocuous enough. After all, what’s in a name?

On the other hand, because more numbers equate more power and influence, many Muslims see their progeny as their contribution to the jihad — the ancient “struggle” to make Islam supreme.

A video of Muslims and Danes quarreling in Denmark makes this clear. In the video, one Muslim man can be heard yelling the following words to a Dane:

We have five children, you only have one or two. In 10 to 15 years there will be more Pakistanis than Danes in this country!… The Danes are five million, soon you’ll be exterminated. Look at the Swedes, look at the Norwegians, look at the Finns, man! We are multiples [of] millions, man!

The clamorous Muslim goes on to accuse Europeans of preferring bestiality to marriage—hence their dearth of children.

Soon other Muslims chime in. One says, “I just got married and will also have five children.” Others start yelling about how the Danes’ “mothers will be pregnant again,” because their mothers and sisters are “whores” (who presumably sleep around with the Muslims).

Others chant, “This isn’t Denmark anymore, this is Paki-land,” repeated several times: “We are taking over your country.”

Such thinking has a long pedigree. “We have 50 million Muslims in Europe,” Muammar Gaddafi boasted back in 2006, before more realistically adding, “There are signs that Allah will grant Islam victory in Europe — without swords, without guns, without conquest — will turn it into a Muslim continent within a few decades.”

Ongoing reports and polls suggest this long cherished Muslim dream is not far from fruition.

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