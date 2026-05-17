In a moment that stunned the carefully curated world of the Eurovision Song Contest, Croatia stormed into the 2026 final with a performance that dared to remember.

The all-female pop-group LELEK, performing “Andromeda,” brought to the stage the historic trauma of the Islamic occupation of the Balkans. Group members appeared with traditional sicanje (or bocanje) tattoo motifs on their faces and arms—Christian crosses and geometric symbols once etched into the skin of Catholic girls and women. The song’s lyrics evoke generational pain, resistance, and the resolve that “many chose the grave because our mothers did not give birth to slaves.”

This is no abstract artistic statement; it is rooted in documented history. During the Ottoman conquest and occupation of the Balkans (roughly fifteenth to eighteenth centuries), Christian populations faced systemic violence, including raids, the devshirme (the forced levy of Christian boys seized, forcibly converted to Islam, and trained as Janissaries), and the habitual abduction of girls and women for sexual slavery in harems or as concubines.

The sicanje tattoos were a desperate, flesh-bound act of defiance—an attempt to preserve identity when churches were destroyed, conversions coerced, and families shattered.

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