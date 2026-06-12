If one were asked to identify the root cause of Western decline, many would cite politics, secularism, immigration, demographic change, or cultural Marxism.

These are symptoms.

As usual, the deeper if not ultimate cause is spiritual, metaphysical, theological.

The West is suffering from a diluted and corrupted form of Christianity — a selectively edited faith that amplifies mercy while amputating justice, that preaches love while suppressing moral judgment, that celebrates humility while condemning resistance.

I’ve long called it Doormat Christianity.

Even Western atheists who altogether reject Christianity cannot escape its effects. After all, Western notions of human rights, equality, compassion, and tolerance, which secularist embrace, did not spontaneously generate themselves. They arose within a uniquely Christian moral framework.

In this sense, secular liberalism is not a rival civilization; it is Christianity’s moral vocabulary detached from its theological spine.

And when detached, virtues mutate.

A Super Bowl 2024 commercial titled “Foot Washing” perfectly captures the nature of Doormat Christianity. It consists of a series of images of Americans — largely white and traditional looking — kneeling down and washing the feet of non-whites and non-Christians, as well as homosexuals, illegal migrants, and a woman who aborted her baby.

After the final image, the following—supposedly profound—words appear:

Jesus Didn’t Teach Hate. He Washed Feet.

The implication is clear: true Christianity means permanent accommodation; true Christians must be permanent doormats.

Now, to be sure, Christ washed feet. He also warned of judgment, rebuked sinners, demanded repentance, and physically drove money changers from the Temple.

The same Christ who knelt also overturned tables.

Why the imbalance? Why are modern Christians incessantly reminded only of the kneeling — never of the overturning?

Because a Christianity reduced to permanent servility is politically harmless. And a harmless Christianity is universally approved.

In John 13:34-35, Christ calls on humanity to love one another. But what is love? Paul defines it in Romans 12:9: “Let love be genuine. Abhor what is evil; cling to what is good.”

The two clauses are inseparable. To love what is good and right necessarily entails abhorring what is bad and wrong.

Scripture consistently affirms this pattern.

In Matthew 18:15-17, believers are instructed to confront sin directly and even separate from the unrepentant. In I Corinthians 5, Paul orders the removal of a morally defiant member of the church. Discipline is not cruelty; it is restorative.

In Ephesians 5:11, Christians are commanded not merely to avoid wrongdoing, but to boldly “expose” it.

In Revelation 3:19, Christ declares: “Those whom I love I rebuke and discipline.”

Rebuke is not the opposite of love. It is an expression of it.

Modern reinterpretations sever this connection. Love becomes “affirmation.” Tolerance extends not merely to sinners — which Christianity has always done — but to sin itself. Boundaries dissolve. Discernment is rebranded as hate.

What remains is not Christianity, but a cheap caricature of it.

From here it becomes clear that the ultimate purpose of Doormat Christianity is just that—to enable those who hate Christianity the ability to wipe their feet on Christians.

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