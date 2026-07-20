Raymond Ibrahim

Raymond Ibrahim

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Lorenzi's avatar
Kathleen Lorenzi
10h

Have we learned nothing about about the atrocities of Islam that are still in practice today????? Persecution of Christians and Jews by Muslims is still alive and well AND SPREADING TO MORE COUNTRIES INCLUDING THE US!!!!!! MUST. BE. STOPPED!!!!

Reply
Share
Mrs Bucket's avatar
Mrs Bucket
12h

Horrifying.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Raymond Ibrahim · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture