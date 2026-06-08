If Western Hate-Speech Laws Were Applied Consistently, the Koran Would Be Banned
In a recent article, I discussed how Denmark had betrayed Western freedoms by banning free speech and expression (such as burning a copy of the Koran) that might cause Muslims to riot and engage in acts of terrorism.
At one point, I wrote, “Perhaps, rather than ban the burning of the Koran, Denmark would have served itself better had it banned the Koran altogether.”
As it happens, this assertion is not as outlandish as might seem. In fact, if the West followed its very own laws, the Koran would have to be banned for overflowing with hate speech against the “other.”
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