Recently we saw just how Islamic the Austrian capital of Vienna has become. One key marker is that Muslims now outnumber Christians in the schoolrooms. Hand in hand with this influx of Muslims has been an influx of crimes. This has been so right from the start. According to a 2017 report:

Muggings and beatings are becoming commonplace in the historic capital city, with passersby being attacked on almost a daily basis…. The Praterstern area, just outside central Vienna, is now controlled by North Africans and is considered the worst area in the city for crime. Despite police increasing their presence in the area it has become riddled with crime. On the other side of the city, the area surrounding the West Railway Station has been taken over by Afghans who have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons…. Crimes carried out by migrants in Austria have risen rapidly over the past year as more arrive in the country. Last year [2016], there were a total 22,000 criminal complaints against migrants, up from 14,000 in 2015, the Austrian Interior Ministry revealed. Sex attacks carried out by asylum seekers has become a serious problem in Austria, with a 133 per cent increase in migrant sex attacks in the past year since the migrant crisis erupted. Swimming pools and other public venues have become some of the most prevalent areas for attacks to take place.

The ironies surrounding these developments are many, but one in particular, related to this very date, drives home the importance of history and the fate of those who reject it.

On July 15, 1683, the largest Islamic army ever to invade European territory was deployed—which is saying much, considering that countless invasions had preceded it since the eighth century. Some 200,000 Muslim combatants had reached, surrounded, and begun a massive bombardment of Vienna. The majestic city was the heart of the Holy Roman Empire at the time and, by the same token, the nemesis of the Ottoman Empire.

In Islamic history, the Ottomans were notable for being the most dedicated to the principles of jihad, and it is worth noting that their foundational rationale for invasion was identical to the justification invoked by “radical” groups in our own time, which is to say: the jihad on “infidels.” To quote the leader of the Muslim expedition of 1683, Grand Vizier Kara Mustafa, Vienna was perceived as the head of the infidel snake, therefore it had to be laid low so that “all the Christians would obey” their Islamic overlords.

This was no idle boast; sources describe this Mustafa as “fanatically anti-Christian.” After capturing a Polish town in 1674 he ordered all the Christian prisoners to be skinned alive and their stuffed hides sent as trophies to Ottoman Sultan Muhammad IV. Such supremacist hate was standard and on display during the elaborate pre-jihad ceremony presaging the siege of Vienna. Then, the sultan, “desiring him [Mustafa] to fight generously for the Mahometan faith,” to quote a contemporary European source, placed “the standard of the Prophet…into his hands for the extirpation of infidels, and the increase of Muslemen.”

Once the massive Muslim army had reached and surrounded the walls of Vienna on July 14, Mustafa followed protocol. In 628, his prophet Muhammad had sent an ultimatum to Eastern Roman Emperor Heraclius: aslam taslam, “submit [to Islam] and have peace.” Heraclius rejected the summons. Jihad was declared against Christendom (as enshrined in Koran 9:29), and in the short span of a few decades, two-thirds of the then Christian world was conquered, including Spain, Egypt, Greater Syria, and all of North Africa.

Now, over a thousand years later, the same ultimatum of submission to Islam or death had reached the heart of Europe. The Viennese commander did not bother to respond to the summons; graffiti inside the city—including “Muhammad, you dog, go home!”—seems to have captured its mood.

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