If there is one incontrovertible problem with Islam, one that nobody, not even Muslims can deny, it is what’s known in Arabic as jihad al-talab, that is, offensive jihad — the Islamic imperative to subjugate the world.

Consider this older report, “Arab Columnists: Stop Talking About Offensive Jihad.” It opens by saying “One dominant theme during Ramadan in the Arab world is the discussion, in the media and in religious circles, of the commandment of jihad and the obligation therein to wage war against the infidels.” It then focuses on two op-eds, written by Arab-Muslims, that discuss the need to suppress Muslim talk of offensive jihad.

One writer, Khaled Al-Ghanami, wrote that the “wiser” supporters of offensive jihad believe that Muslims “must sit and wait until the era of our strength returns.” In the meantime, according to these patient Muslims, “there is nothing shameful about taqiyya [deception] until the time is ripe.” Al-Ghanami bemoans the fact that such Muslims operate naively “on the assumption that the world doesn’t read, doesn’t monitor… and is not paying attention to the calls for killing, tyranny, and aggression that we are spreading.”

Similarly, Abdallah Al-Naggar wrote: “Today, the Muslims’ circumstances are different [i.e., they are weak], and talk of this aspect requires a smart approach, one that stresses the aspect of self-defense, instead of aggression and onslaught,” since discussing offensive jihad “arouses the enmity of people.” Thus, “there is a need for wisdom in our impassioned discussions of war and battles.”

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