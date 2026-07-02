Something very subtle, but also very profound, has just transpired in Britain.

For over 500 years, every English monarch styled himself as “Defender of the Faith.” That faith was, of course, Christianity—for about a thousand years, Catholic; and, for the last 500 years, Protestant (1534)

Thus, every Sovereign Grant Report described the monarch in power as “Head of the Church of England and Defender of the Faith.”

Until now, that is. According to the recently released Sovereign Grant Report, “His Majesty [Charles] is Supreme Governor of the Church of England and protects the space for Faith within the multi-faith nation.”

Thus, Charles has abandoned the traditional title of “Defender of the Faith” in order to become the “Defender of the Faiths.”

On the surface, this seems like a meaningless distinction—the addition of a terminal “s,” changing a singular into a plural.

In reality, it has far reaching consequences.

For starters, when faith goes from being singular to plural in a person’s mind, truth gives way to relativism (which is apparently the point here).

Put differently, whenever someone uses the word “faiths,” in the plural, so too are they conditioning themselves, and their listeners, into believing that no one religion is true—and thus no one religion is worth fighting for, or defending.

After all, if there isn’t one faith, but many, and if all faiths contradict one another—and they all do, to varying degrees—then no faith can be true. This is relativism 101—the total abnegation of truth, and, therefore, faith—in the singular.

In Islamic jurisprudence, al-din (Arabic for “the faith” or “the religion”) is synonymous with Islam. Until today, no serious Muslim will ever refer to other faiths as a din (or adyaan in plural). That is because Muslims only acknowledge one true faith—one din: Islam.

Same with those Christians of a bygone era. During their perennial wars with Islam, Christians saw Muslims not as members of “just another religion” but as deluded followers of a false prophet.

Anyone who thinks otherwise—as in virtually every Westerner today, who says things like “your truth is your truth, and my truth is my truth”—has already abandoned the notion of truth altogether, and become a relativist. For this newly engineered mentality, truth is always in the eye of the beholder.

Thus, if King Charles has gone from defending “the Faith,” to defending many faiths, so too has he gone from saying “truth exists”—and thus deserves to be defended—to saying “no truth exists.”

Put differently, if there are now other faiths to be defended in Britain, that means there’s absolutely nothing special—nothing objectively true—about the Christian faith. It’s just what some people believe—and people can believe whatever they want.

Such is the great difference that one letter—one s—makes.

But it gets much worse, much more nefarious.

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