Raymond Ibrahim

Raymond Ibrahim

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Derek Owens's avatar
Derek Owens
May 23

What Raymond is saying here is important for the people of the West to grasp.

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Jillian Stirling's avatar
Jillian Stirling
May 24

Very helpful to see someone else saying that there is no distinction between ‘good’ and radical Muslims. Journalists here, even conservatives fall over themselves making non existent distinctions.

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