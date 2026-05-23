Raymond Ibrahim. Photo: Tamás Gyurkovits/Hungarian Conservative

Raymond Ibrahim is an American author and historian specializing in the history of Christianity and Islam. He studied at California State University and also took graduate courses at Georgetown University Center for Contemporary Arab Studies. He pursued PhD studies in medieval Islamic history at Catholic University of America. A former associate fellow at Middle East Forum, he is currently a Visiting Fellow at Danube Institute. Ibrahim is the author of several widely discussed books, including Sword and Scimitar and Defenders of the West, and he has translated and edited important primary sources on jihad and Christian martyrdom under Islamic rule.

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What does Islam want from us?

This is ultimately a doctrinal question, because every religion has worldviews. Islam happens to be very much rooted in a political worldview. Of course, Muslims have to do things like pray, fast, and perform the Hajj, but things like jihad—which, of course, has a very pejorative, negative connotation today from a non-Muslim point of view, because it essentially means war—are seen differently from a Muslim perspective. From that point of view, jihad is considered a good thing, because it is about struggling to expand the beautiful rule of Islam into non-Muslim regions. So: ‘We’re helping you because you’re an infidel, and we want to bring the goodness of Islam to you.’

That has always been part of the religion, doctrinally and historically. Islam conquered and expanded. Virtually the entire Islamic world today consists of formerly non-Muslim regions, from Egypt all the way to Morocco, Syria, and the broader Middle East, and these territories were conquered. So that is what Islam has historically sought. There is a saying in Arabic: Islam is not here to coexist or to be second. It is here to take over and rule.

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There is one theory that Islam itself is a religion of peace, and that only radical Islam poses a threat to the West. Is that true or not?

It’s not true. Islam is Islam, and there is no moderate or radical. This is a false dichotomy we have created to rationalize and make sense of Islam, because no one wants to accept that Islam is inherently and fundamentally radical. Muslims who do not fully practice Islam—who are essentially secularized, cultural Muslims and possibly assimilated—are not really practicing Muslims. We say they’re moderate Muslims. They’re actually just secular Muslims, cultural Muslims, nominal Muslims. Then we say the Muslims who truly practice Islam are radical.

The religion itself is radical because, for example, punishing—or even killing—apostates is part of the religion. If you are born into Islam and try to leave it, that is traditionally punishable. Polygamy, concubinage, and the sexual enslavement of infidel women during warfare—all of this is completely part of the religion.

So when a Muslim does that, how is that radical? The religion is radical.

So you claim that if a Muslim takes the Quran and the Hadith seriously, as a word of God, he cannot be moderate.

Not by what Western people mean by ‘moderate’. From a Western point of view, ‘moderate’ essentially means someone who can assimilate and live under Western secular laws. Islam is simply the name of the religion; sharia is the way it is lived. Islam therefore has its own legal framework for Muslims, and many aspects of it contradict what we would call Western or secular law.

If you are a Christian or a Jew living under Islamic rule, you do not have equal citizenship rights. Of course, that contradicts the Western paradigm. Women also do not have equal rights. In court, a woman’s testimony is not considered equal to that of a man. And that is not ‘radical’; that is simply Islam. When Muslims follow what we call ‘radical’ practices, they are not necessarily being radical—they are being pious.

Raymond Ibrahim PHOTO: Tamás Gyurkovits/Hungarian Conservative

Masses of Muslims live in Europe; they are here through migration and demographic change. Will a religious Muslim ever integrate into Western society or respect Western values and traditions?

There are people named Muhammad who live secular lives and can potentially assimilate. But there are also others named Muhammad who follow the Prophet Muhammad closely, and they do not assimilate. So in the end, this is why it gets tricky. You know, it’s in the religion. The question is, is this person following their religion or not? You will always have one group that follows it closely and another that prioritizes living and getting by within their society.

But for those who do follow it, it’s very tribal. Islam actually commands Muslims in the Quran to have hatred for non-Muslims. Because it’s tribal; it was founded by a tribal man, Muhammad, in the seventh century. And so basically, he took tribalism and re-articulated through a theological paradigm. So now the other is no longer just the other. He’s the infidel, and the blood tribe is all the Muslims. They have the entire passage called Dar al-Islam, which is the world of Islam, and Dar al-Harb, which is the world of non-Islam. And the two must always fight until the home of Islam conquers the other one.

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Could Europe’s cultural, religious, and political landscape be radically changed by migration and Islamization?

The more any country becomes Islamic by population, the more it becomes Islamic by culture and by society. We see this already in places. I travelled recently in England, which has large Muslim populations, and I was surprised to see everywhere foot-washing facilities for Muslims for prayer. So, that’s a society that is being Islamified. They are acquiescing to Islamic culture in society, because the numbers are growing.

When you are outnumbered and weak, you can be what we call secular, you can be moderate, and you don’t have to enforce jihad, because it’s not the right time. And historically, this has also happened where Muslims would behave as friends amongst non-Muslims because they were the minority. And then, when that number grows, it starts changing, and the truth starts coming up. I think we’re already seeing this in a lot of countries. There are the radicals, there are the non-religious, and then in the middle, you have those who are shifting alliances, depending on where things go.

What is the worst possible real-life scenario for Europe in the future?…

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