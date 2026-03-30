I recently had some interesting experiences in Denmark concerning free speech and Islam.

On March 21, 2026, I went to Copenhagen to receive the Danish Free Press Society’s annual Sappho Award.

Why me? In the Society’s own words:

The Danish Free Press Society awards the 2026 Sappho Prize to Raymond Ibrahim for his fearless, source-based scholarship exposing the persecution of Christians and the historical realities of Islamist violence — pursued with intellectual integrity despite sustained efforts to silence and discredit him.

It was my honor; and a splendid event, with wonderful people, followed. You can watch it, and my talk about Islam in Europe, here; alternatively, read the Danube Institute’s writeup here.

There is, of course, a reason why the Free Press Society is so fixated on free speech and expression: these twin rights are under assault in Denmark—thanks to the presence of Islam—and in a manner unprecedented for a Western nation.

Indeed, although most of my writings deal with Western civilization vis-à-vis Islam in general, I have written several articles specifically about Denmark. Most recently, in January 2024, I wrote about how Denmark had become the only Western nation to criminalize the desecration of the Koran—and in so doing, the only Western nation to so openly go against traditional Western freedoms.

Worst of all, by adopting what resembles Islam’s “blasphemy” law, Denmark has effectively declared that it is not a nation of principles, but rather one that bases its laws on how thugs behave—that is, one that sacrifices Danish freedoms to appease Muslim sensibilities.

What prompted the creation of this law is telling enough. After some Korans were burned in Denmark and Sweden, Muslims reacted with violent rioting. The logic, then, is to ban any desecration of the Koran to prevent any Muslim displeasure.

Mass Muslim riots took place in Sweden in April 2022 as a form of “protest” against Koran burnings

Not only does this position ignore why Europeans are burning the Koran in the first place (because they reject its violent teachings) and why Muslims react with terrorism (because they uphold its violent teachings), but it is a fact that, if the shoe was, as they say, on the other foot, Denmark would not capitulate its principles to appease thuggery.

Imagine for a moment if an atheist, Satanist, or “wokeist” burned a Bible in Denmark, only for throngs of Christians to respond with violence and terrorism. Would Denmark respond by banning the burning of the Bible, or would it pontificate about the importance of safeguarding freedom of expression, grandstand about how no religion can be singled out for preferential treatment, express zero tolerance, and arrest every last protesting or rioting Christian?

The answer should be as clear as day.

If free speech and expression in Denmark is now being dictated by non-Danish behavior, how long before other Danish laws and customs will need “modifying” to appease that nation’s Muslims?

Perhaps, rather than ban the burning of the Koran, Denmark would have served itself better had it banned the Koran altogether.

Muslim rioters set fire to a police bus in Orebro, Sweden

At any rate, on finishing my talk in Copenhagen, and as often happens after a speaker concludes, people from the audience came up to chat with me. One of them looked familiar; before long I realized it was this same fellow who had also approached me the last time I spoke at the Danish Free Press Society in 2023.

He identified himself—I’m not good with name recognition—and said he’d like to interview me on the following day. He seemed agreeable enough, so I agreed on condition that he would afterwards guide me on a bike tour of Copenhagen’s more idyllic regions. (I’m an avid bicyclist who hasn’t biked since leaving the U.S. and was eager to try out the world’s most bike friendly nation.)

He cheerfully agreed. Before long, however, others made sure I knew who he was: none other than the notorious Rasmus Paludan—the very man who was at the heart of the Koran burning controversy that had caused Denmark to pass the aforementioned law.

A quick reminder:

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