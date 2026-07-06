Raymond Ibrahim

Raymond Ibrahim

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tony Johnston's avatar
Tony Johnston
11hEdited

If a single Muslim had been killed by a Western Christian it would make front page news and be in all the mainstream media headlines, but thousands of Christians martyred & truly oppressed/tortured monthly garners nothing but ambivalence & deliberate silence from the media ghouls. Disgusting, pathetic & evil.

Reply
Share
Nicholas Sykes's avatar
Nicholas Sykes
11h

My question, which should surely be endorsed by every reader of this post, is

Why should any Christian Bishop of Rome sign a book in a North African Mosque, and declare that it is a place of God?

A second question is

Why should a King formally declared to be Defender of the Christian Faith now declare himself to be a supporter of all "Faiths" equally?

Can these celebrated Christian leaders be ignorant of the truths of this post?

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Raymond Ibrahim · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture