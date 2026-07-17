A curious video clip of former U.S. President Barack Hussein Obama has been making the rounds on social media. In it, he repeats the familiar refrain about the need to “strengthen democracy” and resist the advance of authoritarianism around the world.

Much of what he says sounds entirely reasonable. Indeed, at first glance, one might conclude that Obama genuinely understands some of the West’s gravest problems. At the outset, for example, he warns that freedom of the press is under assault and that legal systems are being weaponized:

I’ve become increasingly concerned about the rising wave of authoritarianism sweeping the globe. We’re seeing politicians target civil society, undermine freedom of the press, weaponize the justice system. And no one is being spared.

One might assume that he is referring to the erosion of free expression in parts of Western Europe, where citizens have been arrested, investigated, or prosecuted for criticizing Islam or mass migration.

One might assume that Obama is condemning the increasingly selective application of law by governments and supranational institutions—including Britain’s Labour government and the European Union—which are always more willing to suppress critics of immigration, Islam, globalism, or progressive ideology than those promoting officially approved narratives.

But Obama had something else in mind.

After these general remarks, he singled out two—and only two—nations as the principal battlegrounds in the struggle for democracy: not North Korea, Iran, Afghanistan, China, Eritrea, or any of the dozens of regimes that are genuinely anti-democratic, but Hungary and Poland—“two countries on the leading edge of confronting autocracy,” in Obama’s own words.

That immediately caught my attention.

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