Raymond Ibrahim

Raymond Ibrahim

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Jillian Stirling
May 20

Christian aid organisations like Barnabus and Open Doors make much of the Egyptian government giving churches back to Christian’s. My observation is that the leaders are a two faced about it. They give ownership back to some but don’t then protect the Christian’s from violence perpetrated by Muslims.

Then there is the wall that keeps Arabs from Gaza out of Egypt. And the ambivalent relationship with Israel.

I suspect they are not to be trusted.

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