Raymond Ibrahim

Raymond Ibrahim

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Derek Owens's avatar
Derek Owens
Jun 5

The Renaissance, the Enlightenment, the French Revolution, the Sixties. Excellent concise summary of the path that brought us to today.

Reply
Share
1 reply
jeff fultz's avatar
jeff fultz
Jun 6

The sixties were the first generation in the world born so rich comfy and well off that they could be who they were, brats mostly. This generation had and still just has no idea of how the real world always worked through the centuries and how brutal life was till then. Easy to be a nihilist when your well fed and well-off relatively speaking.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Raymond Ibrahim · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture