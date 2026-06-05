Citing history—that is, fake history—is one of the main ways Islam’s apologists try to elevate Muhammad’s creed and its adherents.

To make Muslims appear noble and magnanimous, medieval Christians are regularly portrayed as the opposite—the worst models of hypocrisy, intolerance, violence, and greed.

Commonly leading the pack are Vlad the Impaler, Ivan “the Terrible,” and Tomas Torquemada (all neatly packaged together and featured in the 2002 book, The Most Evil Men and Women in History).

In reality, however, these three men—and the culture they lived in—were significantly influenced by Islam. All three were surrounded by and fought against Muslims their entire lives.

The historic figure of Vlad III Dracula (1430-1476)—whom the fictional, bloodsucking character of Dracula is based on—is portrayed in the West as a sadistic monster who thrived on impaling his own people and drinking their blood—often while listening to monks sing hymns, no less.

Portrait of Vlad (c. 1560), based on an original made during his lifetime.

CNN even claims that the Islamic State learned its sadistic methods of torture and execution from Vlad.

Reality tells a different story: the Romanian prince’s “beastly little habit” of impaling his enemies, as one historian characterizes it, was picked up from, and almost exclusively used against, the Turks and their Ottoman agents and subjects.

During his youth, Vlad was the hostage of one of history’s most depraved sultans—Muhammad (or “Mehmet”) II, who also kept Vlad’s younger brother as a catamite. Vlad was first introduced to the “art” of impalement from this Ottoman sultan, who regularly employed it.

Eventually, and as part of his strategy to break away from Muslim rule, Vlad resorted to impalement as a sort of tit for tat—to show Sultan Muhammad that he and his people could give as good as they got. Hence the irony: if Vlad is seen as a blood-drinking monster in the West, he is a national hero in Romania, for fighting and resisting Islam for as long as he did.

Then there’s Tomás de Torquemada (1420-1498), Catholic Spain’s “grand inquisitor,” and face of the Spanish Inquisition—which is regularly cited as a premier example of Christian savagery and intolerance.

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