Today — or rather, tonight — in history, Vlad the Impaler launched a midnight raid against the Muslim invaders of his nation that would cause his name to live on forever as Dracula, the terror of the night.

The year was 1462. Ottoman sultan Muhammad II (or “Mehmet”) had demanded tribute, by way of gold and Romanian boys, to serve as his slave soldiers (Janissaries). Vlad III Dracula — better known as Vlad Țepeș, or the “Impaler” — the ruler of Wallachia (modern-day Romania) responded by sending the Muslim emissaries back to Muhammad with their turbans nailed onto their heads.

So it would be war. Muhammad mobilized one of the largest Ottoman armies in history, according to some estimates — between 150,000 and 300,000 — and invaded Wallachia, terrorizing all and sundry and engaging in unspeakable atrocities, especially against women and children.

With only some 30,000 men — many of them peasants whose “armor” consisted of sheep’s wool, their weapons axes, scythes, and hammers — Vlad was forced to resort to guerilla tactics. Though he launched several successful sorties against the Turkish invaders, these barely made a dent in the Ottoman force, which consisted of “Allahu Akbar”-hollering jihadists “as numerous as the stars in the sky,” to quote an early source.

Knowing that he could never defeat the invaders, Vlad decided to do the next best thing: decapitate the head of this vast snake ravaging his country: In an effort to demoralize and disband the Turks, Vlad decided to assassinate the sultan.

1866 painting of Vlad’s Night Attack by Theodor Aman .

Thus, on the pitch-black night of June 17, 1462, somewhere near the foothills of the Carpathian Mountains, where Muhammad and his vast Turkish host were encamped and asleep, Vlad, with anywhere between two thousand and seven thousand horsemen (sources differ), violently blitzed into the lion’s den in search of the sultan’s head.

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