During the 2026 FIFA World Cup—a global celebration of competition, excellence, and the will to win—millions of viewers were told that the truly Christian thing to do is... lose. Intentionally.

That was the message of yet another He Gets Us commercial literally titled, Lose.

Its general theme is that there are more important things than winning. This, of course, is true, but viewers were also encouraged to intentionally lose—to, for example, “lose the argument, intentionally.”

Such messaging is, of course, in keeping with previous He Gets Us commercials.

During the 2024 Super Bowl, He Gets Us aired another commercial titled “Foot Washing.” It consisted of several consecutive images of people washing the feet of other people.

Again, the imagery seemed innocuous—until the pattern became unmistakable. A great many of those washing feet appeared to fit a traditional “American” profile, while most of those getting their feet washed did not. Images included a white woman washing the feet of an illegal—and rather annoyed looking—Hispanic migrant; a white woman washing the feet of a Muslim woman in hijab; a white man washing the feet of an American Indian; and a white Christian clergyman washing the feet of a black “trans” man/woman.

At the very end, the supposedly “profound” point of the commercial is made: “Jesus Didn’t Teach Hate. He Washed Feet.”

So he did. But he also taught a great many other things—including that people must repent of their sins or face the fires of Gehenna—and even engaged in violence, flipping tables over and whipping money changers out of the temple.

Despite this, why is it that Christians are always and only reminded of feet washing and cheek turning?

Could it be because those sponsoring such messages actually dislike and seek to paralyze Christians and their impact on society?

At any rate, from urging Christians to wash feet, Christians are now urged to intentionally lose.

To be sure, Christianity does command Christians to lose—lose their pride, their greed, their lusts, even their very lives (Matt. 16:25).

Yet Scripture never commands Christians to lose—that is, intentionally forfeit—the truth.

On the contrary, Jesus repeatedly challenged and won arguments against the Pharisees, Sadducees, and scribes—even against Satan himself. Never once did Christ intentionally lose an argument for the sake of appearing “gracious.”

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