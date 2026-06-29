Raymond Ibrahim

Raymond Ibrahim

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Bruce's avatar
Bruce
1h

This is coming to America , we need to wake up to this assault on anything judeo- Christian. The gall of a court upholding laws that prohibit the honest critique of a so called religion that tells its followers that it’s ok , even preferable to lie to further Islam.

The word Muhammad didn’t exist when he is said to have lived as the letters hadn’t been invented yet.

The closest term was mak mud which meant messiah . Jesus for Christians and a yet to come messiah for Jews. The Islamists took that idea and 200 years later wrote the Quran. Funny ( not really) how there exist many writings ,contemporary writings, that speak of Jesus , even non Christian sources . In the years before paper. Think about that , in 700 paper was all over ( definitely in Mecca) yet no one wrote about this made up individual until 200 years after his supposed flight to heaven on a donkey . How anyone could believe this , to moi , is insanity .

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Angelo A. Sedacca's avatar
Angelo A. Sedacca
1h

This is truly disturbing and horrifying—and the mainstream media in the UK and the US have not covered ANY of these clearly-discriminatory incidents.

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