Sancho VII of Navarre bulldozes into the caliph’s chained slave soldiers

Today in history, on July 16, 1212, one of the most consequential battles of history — which the Islamic State still vows vengeance for — took place between Christians and Muslims, and marked the end of Islam in Spain, five hundred years after Muhammad’s followers first invaded and subjugated that nation.

From the start of the Islamic conquest in 711, a small pocket of Christian resistance formed in northwest Spain. From this “mustard seed,” the Reconquista — the Christian reconquest — began.

Century after century, the Christians made slow advances southward until they had reclaimed nearly the northern half of Spain.

By the early thirteenth century, the Muslims, under Almohad caliph Muhammad al-Nasir, decided enough was enough. They marshalled one of the largest armies ever to march on Spanish soil, intent on extirpating Christianity by fire and sword. In a widely circulated letter attributed to the caliph himself, Muhammad declared that all Christians must “submit to our empire and convert to our [sharia] law.” Otherwise “all those who adore the sign of the cross … will feel our scimitars.”

Pope Innocent III responded by proclaiming a crusade and called on the Christians of Spain to unite and fight “against the enemies of the cross of the Lord who not only aspire to the destruction of the Spains, but also threatened to vent their rage on Christ’s faithful in other lands and, if they can — which God forbid — oppress the Christian name.”

Troubadours everywhere sought to rile Christians: “Saladin took Jerusalem,” they sang in verse, and “now the king of Morocco announces that he will fight against all the kings of the Christians with his treacherous Andalusians and Arabs,” who “in their pride think the world belongs to them.”

The religious divide was heightened by a racial one: “Firm in the faith, let us not abandon our heritage to the black dogs from oversea.”

On July 14, the Christian and Muslim armies finally reached and camped at Las Navas de Tolosa, where Spain’s fate would be decided. Caliph Muhammad’s army “was a very large, heterogeneous force,” writes Darío Fernández-Morera,

made up of Berbers, tough black slave warriors (the imesebelen, who were chained together as an unbreakable guard around the Almohad caliph’s tent), Arabs, Turkic mounted archers, Andalusian Muslim levies . . . mujahidin (volunteer jihadists from all over the Islamic world), and even Christian mercenaries and defectors.

The two forces could not have looked any more different: Most of the approximately twelve thousand Spaniards were heavily armored; knights carried three-foot-long double-sided swords. In comparison, most of the African Muslims were nearly naked, their shields made of hippo hides. But the Muslims’ numbers — thirty thousand — and unbridled ferocity made up for it.

The Christians spent July 15, a Sunday, recuperating and preparing, including spiritually. On their knees, tearful men beat their chests and implored God for strength. Militant clergymen — all of whom were determined “to rip from the hands of the Muslims the land they held to the injury of the Christian name” — roamed the camp, administered the Eucharist, heard the confessions of and exhorted the crusaders to fight with all their might.

Then, as one participant wrote, about midnight, “the voice of exultation and confession sounded in the Christian tents and the voice of the herald summoned all to arm themselves for the Lord’s battle.”

Looking on the enemy hordes arrayed against them, Alfonso VIII of Castile, the supreme leader of the Christian coalition, grew dismal: “Archbishop,” he said to Rodrigo of Toledo, who stood alongside him, “here we will die,” though a “death in such circumstances is not unworthy.”

“If it please God,” the archbishop responded, “let it not be death, but the crown of victory; but if it should please God otherwise, we are all prepared to die together with you.”

At the crack of dawn on July 16—today in history—battle commenced.

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