Victor Davis Hanson and Raymond Ibrahim on Islam and the West
Victor Davis Hanson recently interviewed me on the 1,400-year history of Islamic conquests, the fall of Constantinople, and the brutal lessons the modern West refuses to learn. We explored Islam’s conflict with Israel, Turkish supremacism, the Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens phenomenon, and why Eastern Europe understands the threat while Western Europe sleepwalks toward disaster.
Watch now for a sobering look at the past, present, and future of Islam and the West:
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The teaching and example of Muhammad appeals to the worst in human nature. The teaching and example of Jesus speaks to the best in human nature.
Raymond Ibrahim’s videos about Tawriya, Taqiyya, Sharia, Ribet, Fake History, and Western education are all “a must watch”.
If you haven’t read any (or many) books about Islam, checkout the following.
‘Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West’ and ‘Crucified Again’ by Raymond Ibrahim; ‘The Third Choice’ by Mark Durie, ‘It’s All About Muhammad’ by F.W. Burleigh, ‘Journeys into the Heart and Heartland of Islam’ by Marvin W. Heyboer, and ‘The Tragedy of Islam: Failure and Excuses’ by Robert Spencer.
Btw, Raymond Ibrahim’s channel is being shadow banned on YouTube. Please share that with your favourite critics of Islam and ask them to give a shout out for his channel.
One last thing, I tried posting the above comment below Raymond’s interview with Victor Davis Hanson, but have been told that the thought police at YouTube removed it. Don’t let them win. If you’re on Facebook please consider joining ‘The Raymond Ibrahim, Dan Burmawi, & Mark Durie Group.’ We are small, but growing.
All star dynamic duo, we are very thankful for all that you both do.