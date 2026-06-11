Victor Davis Hanson recently interviewed me on the 1,400-year history of Islamic conquests, the fall of Constantinople, and the brutal lessons the modern West refuses to learn. We explored Islam’s conflict with Israel, Turkish supremacism, the Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens phenomenon, and why Eastern Europe understands the threat while Western Europe sleepwalks toward disaster.

Watch now for a sobering look at the past, present, and future of Islam and the West:

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