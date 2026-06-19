Today we confront a timeless philosophical question: When is war justified? More precisely, when are a people morally entitled to overthrow the authorities ruling over them?

To answer this, consider the paradigm of the United States. In the 1770s, British colonists endured escalating abuses: “taxation without representation,” punitive trade restrictions, and the coercive acts that followed the Boston Tea Party. These were not mere policy disputes but violations of fundamental rights. The colonists petitioned, protested, and finally declared independence—that is, war—in 1776. They took up arms against their lawful sovereign, King George III. They killed and were killed.

As children, we were taught these men were heroes—patriots who risked everything for liberty rather than submit to tyranny.

By today’s standards, however, they would be branded radical agitators, extremists, domestic terrorists, and insurrectionists. Law-abiding citizens, we are now conditioned to believe, must accept their lot, trust the system, and never resort to violence.

Yet the American Founders rejected such passive logic. They understood that sovereignty ultimately resides with the people—and that rulers who betray their trust forfeit their right to rule.

Britain as the New Paradigm

Now let’s fast-forward by exactly 250 years, to Britain in 2026—the very nation from which those American rebels sprang.

The contrast is stark.

Recently in Belfast, a Sudanese Muslim man attempted to behead a victim in the street, sitting atop him and screaming Islamic phrases.

Would-be Beheader of Belfast

This was no aberration. Recall the 2013 murder of British soldier Lee Rigby in London: two African Muslims beheaded him in broad daylight with a cleaver, while shouting Islam’s war-cry, “Allahu Akbar.”

Between those two ghastly atrocities, there have been any number of Islamic terror attacks on the people of the United Kingdom—from Muslims randomly stabbing people, to randomly running them over.

For example, in July 2024, in Southport, the son of African migrants went on a stabbing rampage, murdering three young girls aged six, seven, and nine, and wounding many others. Initial media claims insisted that, this time, the attacker was not a Muslim, but a church-going Christian, a “Welsh choirboy”; months later, the banal truth came out—he was a jihadist reading jihadist literature.

In November 2023, an Algerian Muslim with a criminal record stabbed preschool children and a care assistant outside a Catholic school in Dublin, also in the British Aisles.

One can go on and on. Since the start of this month alone, on June 4, 2026, a Saudi Muslim student in Guildford, Surrey, tried to murder a campus safety officer by shooting him with a crossbow.

Just a few days ago, in Brierfield, Lancashire, a Pakistani Muslim attempted stabbed a 17-year-old British girl in the neck in an attempted murder.

One of two beheaders of Lee Rigby.

Africans, Algerians, Saudis, Pakistanis—the common thread is Islam.

These are not isolated crimes but symptoms of a deliberate demographic transformation.

Add to this the grooming gangs that for decades preyed with impunity on a quarter of a million British girls, and continue to do so—even as the authorities ignored or covered it up lest they be accused of “racism,” as a new report found.

Similarly, churches in the UK—as in elsewhere in Western Europe where Muslims make for significant populations—are regularly desecrated.

Muslim bloc voting has produced record numbers of Muslim councillors—467 in England in May—who advance their own tribal interests in places like Birmingham, Bradford, Oldham, and London. By analogy, this would be akin to a situation where whites only voted for whites—especially whites who promoted purely “white” things, for example, Hitler.

None of this is integration. It is conquest by migration: parallel societies, no-go zones, surging crime and rape, exploding Muslim birthrates, the creeping imposition of Sharia norms, halal requirements, and irreversible demographic change.

Every Western European nation with a large Muslim population suffers the same pattern.

Nor is the matter limited to Muslims: as we’ve only recently learned, in December 2025 a Sikh stabbed a young Briton, Henry Nowak; and when the police arrived, they handcuffed the stabbed victim, and let him bleed to death. Why? Because they were much more concerned and up in arms about what the Sikh’s brother (falsely) accused Nowak of doing—“racially” abusing him with words.

1776 vs. 2026: A 250-Year Comparison

Needless to say, the grievances of 1776 pale beside those of 2026. The American colonists faced taxes and troops. Britons today endure:

The flooding of their homeland with millions of foreign young men, who hate and attack British culture.

A massive spike in crime, rape, and “grooming” of children.

The systematic suppression of native British rights—citizens arrested for tweets while foreign criminals receive leniency.

Demographic replacement on a scale that threatens the very existence of Britain as such.

No existential threat of this kind confronted the American Founders. If they turned to war over a “tea tax,” one can only imagine the extreme militancy they would have responded with had the British crown intentionally flooded their land with large numbers of men from a completely alien culture—men who regularly attacked, raped, and murdered—including by beheading—the colonists’ women and children; men who spat on everything the American colonists held dear.

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