In an earlier Substack, we debunked some of the claims JD Hall made on a recent episode of Tucker Carlson.

We did not, however, address his grand claim—that Muslims have been historically “kinder” to Christians than Israel.

It is to that comparison we now turn.

But first, a quick recap for context. JD Hall had said that

The Muslim rulers didn’t tax churches during the Ottoman period. They were very kind to Christians. As a matter of fact, they took care of our holy sites. Islamic authorities rebuild the church of the Sepulchre three different times over the centuries.

By the standards of the Islamic doctrine of tawriya, all of JD’s statements are as true as they are misleading and disingenuous:

Muslims didn’t tax churches, but that’s because they taxed Christians, often severely, for the very right to exist in an Islamic state. Any Christian unable to pay the Koran-mandated jizya tax had to convert to Islam or be executed or enslaved.

As for the claim that Muslims “took care of our holy sites”—reality paints a different picture. It was Muslims who repeatedly attacked and destroyed “our holy sites”—namely, tens of thousands of churches over the centuries.

As for the claim that “Islamic authorities rebuilt the Church of the Sepulchre,” it was also the Islamic authorities who desecrated it over the centuries, completely destroying it in 1009.

What subsequent caliphs did is allow Christians to rebuild it—but only on condition that Christians pay for and see to the rebuilding themselves—and the sources make abundantly clear that this too was not a reflection of altruism but of avarice: because countless European pilgrims wished to visit the Holy Sepulchre, and because the Islamic authorities charged them top dollar for the privilege, the church was a major source of income for the caliphates.

Moreover, every time the church was severely attacked, European Christians threatened to invade—and sometimes did, for example in the context of the crusades and the Crimean war.

Thus making money and preventing an invasion—pragmatism, not “kindness”—is why Muslims allowed Christians to rebuild the Holy Sepulchre.

As for why JD Hall made these highly misleading assertions—namely, to convince Tucker Carlson’s audience that, for four centuries, Ottoman Muslims have been far “kinder” to Christians than Israel: It is this question that we will now address.

But first we must first distinguish between two very different contexts: how the Ottomans and Israelis treated Christians under their authority during times of peace—and during times of war.

This is key, for, as will be shown, JD frequently conflates Israeli behavior during times of war—which is clearly fiercer—with Ottoman behavior in times of peace.

Times of Peace: Christians under Ottoman Rule vs. Israeli Rule

As just mentioned, under the Ottomans, as under all preceding Muslim dynasties, Christians were extorted for tribute—jizya, a poll tax—in order to exist under Islamic rule. But even after they paid, such taxation did not buy Christians “equality” with Muslims. The authorities still treated them as second-class citizens, who had to embrace a host of discriminatory stipulations—never to build or even repair their churches, never to upset or offend Muslims, always to “know their place,” including by wearing distinctive clothing, lest they blend in with Muslims.

Any time they failed to uphold these discriminatory stipulations—or were merely perceived as having failed—Muslim mobs rose up in violence, collectively punishing the Christians and burning their churches; and the authorities permitted it.

Not only has this happened countless times over the years (let alone centuries) but it continues to happen to this very day in Muslim nations. In Egypt, for example, just a mere rumor that a Christian man is dating a Muslim woman, or that Christians are using one of their homes as a church, prompts Muslim mobs to rise in violence, attacking and sometimes killing Christians, and torch their churches and homes; and the police and authorities always look the other way, until the mobs have glutted their rage.

This has happened dozens of times in recent years in Egypt (most recently here).

Now, before looking into Christian life under Israeli rule during times of peace, we must look at a very important, and telling, transitional period of the Ottoman Empire, which began around 1839: Then, European powers pressured the ever-weakening Ottomans to initiate a number of reforms (Tanzimat)—including granting Christians equal rights and abolishing the jizya. Though these “reforms” contradicted Islamic law, the Ottomans complied—better that than have Christian powers invade and conquer the Holy Land, as Orthodox Russia was threatening to do.

Now look at what happened once Muslims were forced to treat the once-despised Christians as equals: they went so mad with rage that they launched numerous pogroms against the Christians—killing and raping nearly 400,000 Christians over the course of some seven decades.

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