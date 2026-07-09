Even in something as fraternal as international sports, Egypt simply cannot help but expose its Islamic “credentials.”

In a video of a locker room pre-game prayer, the Egyptian soccer team did not pray that no one gets hurt, or that the best team may win. No, their prayer began by cursing Christians and Jews and culminated by repeating—thrice no less—a special condemnation against Christians, for their great sin in believing that Jesus Christ is the Son of God.

Perhaps more troubling, the Egyptians chanted these imprecations, not because they happen to be “radical,” but because Islam is radical.

Put differently, the words they recited are verbatim quotes from Islam’s holy book, the Koran—believed to contain Allah’s holy pronouncements.

And these are quite damning when it comes to Christians.

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