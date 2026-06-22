As Britain enters yet another moment of political upheaval following the announced resignation of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, a deeper question remains unresolved: what exactly is England’s national identity — and who gets to define it?

Take England’s oldest national flag: the red cross of St. George on a white field. It has become the center of controversy in recent years and is seen as one of Britain’s most contested symbols.

For those raising the flag through campaigns like Raise the Colours, it represents pride in England’s heritage, unity, and unapologetic patriotism. Critics, however, brand it a symbol of “far-right” extremism, racism, and hostility toward migrants (the vast majority of whom are Muslim).

Indeed, just a few days ago, a Liberal Democrat-led Oxfordshire County Council sought a High Court injunction to ban the flying of St. George’s Cross and Union flags on or near public roads — claiming they “intimidate residents,” create safety risks, and cause “fear and division.” Many Britons see this as the latest front in a broader effort to suppress English identity amid the nation’s ongoing migrant crisis.

Yet the St. George flag’s true origins reveal a deeper irony largely forgotten by both sides.

Born in the crucible of the crusades, it originated as an emblem of holy war.

The Knights Templar, founded in the early twelfth century, were the first to adopt its colors. As monks, their white mantles symbolized purity; as warriors sworn to fight Muslims to the death in defense of Christendom, the blood-red cross symbolized their readiness for martyrdom (which many experienced).

In the years after the Templars’ adoption, the symbol spread to other crusaders. It also became linked to St. George, a third-/fourth-century Christian soldier martyred by the pagan Roman Empire for refusing to renounce Christ.

In medieval imagination, George became the very embodiment of militant Christianity, a celestial knight who exemplified the willingness to die for Christ in battle against Islam.

Indeed, crusader chronicles repeatedly describe St. George appearing in visions or even in battle. During the storming of Muslim-held Jerusalem in 1099, Raymond of Aguilers, an eyewitness of the First Crusade, recorded: “The blessed George was seen in the army of Christ, fighting against the Saracens and giving victory to the faithful.”

Nearly a century later, during the Third Crusade (c. 1190), King Richard I — the Lionheart — regularly invoked George as his patron saint. His men likewise believed the warrior saint fought beside them. As one contemporary chronicler put it: “Saint George, the standard-bearer of the heavenly army, came to the aid of the Christians and overthrew the enemies of the Cross.”

Another century on, during the Ninth Crusade (c. 1270), Edward I — then a prince, later king — was no less devoted. He “commended himself and his men to the most blessed martyr George, whom he had ever taken as his special patron in war,” in the words of the chronicler, Walter of Guisborough.

Returning home, Edward I continued to elevate St. George as a symbol of chivalry, courage, and holy war. His grandson, Edward III, expanded this association. By the mid-1300s, St. George and his banner — red cross on white — had become inseparable from English identity itself: a symbol of Christian England’s militant defense against external threats. For centuries, the warrior saint’s flag inspired courage, chivalry, and an explicitly English sense of martial faith.

Because the flag originated with the Templars — who are the subject of my latest book, The Two Swords of Christ — let us close with a telling episode that shows how even Muslims feared St. George.

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